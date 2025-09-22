 Sportvot x FPJ: Junagadh Crowned Champions Of Gujarat Women's Handball League 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Junagadh Crowned Champions Of Gujarat Women's Handball League 2025

Sportvot x FPJ: Junagadh Crowned Champions Of Gujarat Women's Handball League 2025

The Gujarat Women’s Handball League Halvad (Morbi) – 2025 concluded in Morbi with a thrilling final day of action, showcasing top talent and fierce competition on the court.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
article-image

The Gujarat Women’s Handball League Halvad (Morbi) – 2025 concluded in Morbi with a thrilling final day of action, showcasing top talent and fierce competition on the court.

The day began with the first semi-final, where Junagadh (Alpha) outclassed Gandhinagar City 37-17, displaying complete dominance and sealing their spot in the final with a commanding performance. In the second semi-final, Bhavnagar overpowered Rajpipla 31-19, setting up an exciting clash with Junagadh for the championship title.

The grand finale lived up to expectations, as Junagadh and Bhavnagar battled for supremacy. In a fast-paced contest, Junagadh emerged victorious with a 35-28 win over Bhavnagar, lifting the coveted trophy and cementing their position as champions of the 2025 edition.

The tournament not only delivered thrilling matches but also highlighted the growing strength of women’s handball across Gujarat, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next season.

FPJ Shorts
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Replies To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Replies To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster...

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster...

Ahmad Sailor Knock-out Tournament: St Stanislaus, St Mary’s, Thakur Public And Bombay Scottish...

Ahmad Sailor Knock-out Tournament: St Stanislaus, St Mary’s, Thakur Public And Bombay Scottish...

PKL Season 12: Skipper Yogesh’s Defensive Acumen Seals Win As Bengaluru Bulls Survive Gujarat...

PKL Season 12: Skipper Yogesh’s Defensive Acumen Seals Win As Bengaluru Bulls Survive Gujarat...

Sportvot x FPJ: Junagadh Crowned Champions Of Gujarat Women's Handball League 2025

Sportvot x FPJ: Junagadh Crowned Champions Of Gujarat Women's Handball League 2025

Ballon d'Or 2025: Check Out The Full Nominee List, Live Streaming Details And Much More

Ballon d'Or 2025: Check Out The Full Nominee List, Live Streaming Details And Much More