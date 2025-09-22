Sportvot x FPJ: Junagadh Crowned Champions Of Gujarat Women's Handball League 2025

The Gujarat Women’s Handball League Halvad (Morbi) – 2025 concluded in Morbi with a thrilling final day of action, showcasing top talent and fierce competition on the court.

The day began with the first semi-final, where Junagadh (Alpha) outclassed Gandhinagar City 37-17, displaying complete dominance and sealing their spot in the final with a commanding performance. In the second semi-final, Bhavnagar overpowered Rajpipla 31-19, setting up an exciting clash with Junagadh for the championship title.

The grand finale lived up to expectations, as Junagadh and Bhavnagar battled for supremacy. In a fast-paced contest, Junagadh emerged victorious with a 35-28 win over Bhavnagar, lifting the coveted trophy and cementing their position as champions of the 2025 edition.

The tournament not only delivered thrilling matches but also highlighted the growing strength of women’s handball across Gujarat, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next season.