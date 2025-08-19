Sportvot X FPJ: High-Octane Action Continues In Pro Panja League Season 2

Action of Pro Panja League Season 2 |

The action-packed day at the Pro Panja League Season 2 witnessed thrilling undercard and main card clashes that kept fans on the edge of their seats. In the Undercard Fixture 1, Mumbai Muscle faced Rohtak Rowdies. Billa Tajamul dominated Ishan Kashyap in the 80 KG category with a 2-0 win, while Gautam Kumar bounced back for Mumbai Muscle, defeating Rahul Nayak 2-1 in the 60 KG bout.

However, Rohtak Rowdies gained the upper hand again as Kunal Verma sealed a 2-0 victory over Rohit Puri Goswami in the 90 KG contest.

The Undercard Fixture 2 featured MP Hathodas taking on Kiraak Hyderabad. Muzahid Shaikh impressed with a clean 2-0 sweep against Stewe Thomas in the 70 KG category, but Madhura KN restored balance for Hyderabad with a 2-0 win over Shivani Yadav in the 65 KG bout. Rachna Jatav further strengthened Hyderabad’s grip by overpowering Airi Kmenlang Shabong 2-0 in the 55 KG match.

In the Main Card Fixture 1, Mumbai Muscle clashed once again with Rohtak Rowdies. Srinivas BV stunned the crowd with a massive 10-0 victory over Krishna Sharma in the special category. Paarth Sonni, however, kept Mumbai’s hopes alive with a strong 5-0 win over Attar Singh in the 100 KG+ division.

Closing the day, Main Card Fixture 2 saw MP Hathodas battle Kiraak Hyderabad. Amit Singh secured a crucial 3-1 win over Shaju AU in the 100 KG category, while Sachin Goyal delivered a commanding 10-0 triumph against Dheeraj Singh in the 80 KG match. The final clash of the day had Naveen MV of Kiraak Hyderabad overpowering Akash Handique 5-0 in the 60 KG division.

The intense matchups once again highlighted the fierce competition and rising talent in the league, setting the stage for even more high-voltage action in the days ahead.