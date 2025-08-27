Sportvot x FPJ: Daly College & Mayo College Win Their Matches In Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025

Representative Image |

The Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 continued to showcase exciting action in Ajmer, with two gripping matches on the latest matchday. In the first clash, Daly College staged a strong comeback to defeat The Rajkumar College 2-1. The Rajkumar College struck first at the 18th minute, but Daly College quickly responded with an equalizer at 30:13 and sealed the win with a second goal at 35:08. Daly College dominated possession 60% and launched 13 shots, including 11 on target, compared to The Rajkumar College’s 10 attempts with 5 on target.

The game remained disciplined with no cards shown, while Daly College earned 5 corners and committed 6 fouls, against their opponent’s 8 fouls and 1 corner.

The second encounter saw Mayo College register a commanding 2-0 victory over Delhi World Public School. Mayo College set the tone early with a goal at 04:30, followed by another strike at 39:37, maintaining 55% possession throughout. They recorded 10 shots, 4 on target against Delhi World’s 8 shots, 3 on target.

Despite Delhi World receiving the only yellow card of the match, both teams played fair with no reds. Mayo College also led in set pieces, earning 3 corners and 5 offsides, compared to Delhi World’s 2 corners and 4 offsides.