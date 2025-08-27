 Sportvot x FPJ: Daly College & Mayo College Win Their Matches In Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025
Sportvot x FPJ: Daly College & Mayo College Win Their Matches In Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025

The Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 continued to showcase exciting action in Ajmer, with two gripping matches on the latest matchday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
Representative Image |

The Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 continued to showcase exciting action in Ajmer, with two gripping matches on the latest matchday. In the first clash, Daly College staged a strong comeback to defeat The Rajkumar College 2-1. The Rajkumar College struck first at the 18th minute, but Daly College quickly responded with an equalizer at 30:13 and sealed the win with a second goal at 35:08. Daly College dominated possession 60% and launched 13 shots, including 11 on target, compared to The Rajkumar College’s 10 attempts with 5 on target.

The game remained disciplined with no cards shown, while Daly College earned 5 corners and committed 6 fouls, against their opponent’s 8 fouls and 1 corner.

The second encounter saw Mayo College register a commanding 2-0 victory over Delhi World Public School. Mayo College set the tone early with a goal at 04:30, followed by another strike at 39:37, maintaining 55% possession throughout. They recorded 10 shots, 4 on target against Delhi World’s 8 shots, 3 on target.

Despite Delhi World receiving the only yellow card of the match, both teams played fair with no reds. Mayo College also led in set pieces, earning 3 corners and 5 offsides, compared to Delhi World’s 2 corners and 4 offsides.

