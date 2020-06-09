Sports makes comeback on greens

Mumbai

Sports is all set to make a comeback in India as top professional golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar and former cricketers Kapil Dev and Murali Karthik, tee-off at the iconic Delhi Golf Club (DGC) on July 11.

This is one-of-its-kind charity golf encounter aimed at raising funds to contribute to the country’s efforts at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

This unique fund-raising event, in support of Magic Bus’ Covid-19 relief efforts, dubbed to be the ‘Champions For A Cause, Charity Golf Match’ will be played over 18 holes at the newly renovated DGC.

The event aims to raise funds in support of Covid-19 Relief Efforts, in partnership with Magic Bus and will see the legendary Kapil Dev, an avid golfer, team up with nine-time Asian Tour winner and Arjuna awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar.

The team of Kapil Dev and Gaganjeet will be up against former cricketer Murali Karthik and 2018 Asian Tour Oder of Merit winner and 2018 European Tour Rookie of the Year, 23 year old Shubhankar Sharma.

Kapil Dev, confirming his participation, said “When the country is facing such challenges, it is our duty to do whatever little we can to help. It is a great initiative and as a sportsman it also gives me the added thrill of competing with the best pro players in the country.”

The event will follow government guidelines prevailing at the time in terms of spectators and aims to raise at least INR 1 CR in support of Magic Bus. The ‘Champions for a Cause-Charity Golf Match’ will also feature a set of on-course challenges to raise additional charitable funds.

"It is wonderful that cricket and golf are getting together for this noble cause. Both the sports have over decades relied heavily on building communities around their sport in their own ways. If ever there was a need to rebuild communities, it is now and just feel blessed to be able to contribute,” said Gaganjeet Bhullar.