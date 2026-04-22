Sobo Giants Clinch Title As Shooting League Of Maharashtra Wraps Up Thrilling Debut | file photo

Pune: The inaugural edition of the Shooting League of Maharashtra (SLM) concluded on a high note, underlining the state’s deep talent pool and reinforcing its status as one of India’s strongest shooting ecosystems.

The league represents a key milestone in the build-up to the Shooting League of India (SLI), contributing to the development of a structured competitive pathway for the sport.

The SLM becomes the second state-level league in the country after the successful rollout of the Shooting League of Karnataka earlier this year, signalling the beginning of a larger, structured ecosystem for the sport in India.

The introduction of such state-level leagues is central to the long-term vision of the Shooting League of India. At the same time, these leagues are designed to expand the sport’s visibility and build a stronger fan base by making shooting more accessible, engaging, and relatable to a wider audience.

In a closely contested Mixed Team final, Sobo Giants clinched the top honours with a commanding 17-7 win over Palghar Golden Finger, while Aamhi Punekar secured third place, edging past Sangli Alpha Lions 16-14.

Beyond team success, the league also celebrated individual and squad excellence:

Best Rifle Shooter: Gojiri (Amravati Dhurandhar) – 55 hits

Best Pistol Shooter: Jaj (Sobo Giants) – 42 hits

Best Rifle Team: Amravati Dhurandhar – 89 total rifle hits

Best Pistol Team: Sobo Giants – 72 total pistol hits

The league brought together emerging and established shooters from across Maharashtra, particularly highlighting participation from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. It further demonstrated how a team-based league format can bridge the gap between grassroots participation and elite performance.

By combining competition with entertainment, the SLM created a platform that not only showcases talent but also builds aspiration; a critical objective as Indian shooting moves towards a franchise-led ecosystem with SLI.

Anjali Bhagwat, former World No. 1, Olympian, and one of India’s most decorated rifle shooters, said: "This format and experience will definitely help in shaping the Shooting League of India. It is the best way to nurture talent and prepare shooters for the demands of the sport, especially by exposing them to match pressure in front of a live audience."

Deepali Deshpande, former Olympian in the air rifle category, as well as Arjuna Awardee and Dronacharya Awardee, said: "This was a collective effort by the entire Maharashtra Rifle Association ecosystem – players, coaches, officials and organisers. To see it come together so successfully in its first year is extremely satisfying, and it gives us confidence to come back even stronger next year."

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Another star Indian shooter, Ronak Pandit, who is also currently an Indian National Shooting Team Coach, High Performance Manager, and co-owner of Mumbai X Caliber, said: "Leagues like this are important to make shooting more engaging and accessible. The idea is to move beyond the perception of the sport being purely technical and bring it closer to people. Maharashtra already has tremendous depth of talent, and initiatives like this will only strengthen that ecosystem further."

Pandit’s SLI team, Mumbai X Caliber, also has strong representation within the SLM ecosystem, with his co-owner Zahir Hawa serving as the Air Pistol Coach for title winners Sobo Giants. This further underlined the growing integration between state-level leagues and the upcoming national franchise structure in the SLI.

With strong participation, competitive intensity, and widespread engagement, the Shooting League of Maharashtra has laid down a clear marker — both as a standalone success and as a critical building block in the evolution of the Shooting League of India.