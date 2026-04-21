Willingdon Sports Club Hosts Table Tennis Tournament 2026; Over 80 Members Participate Across Categories

Players compete across age groups at Willingdon Sports Club’s Table Tennis Tournament 2026 | File Photo

Mumbai, April 21: The Willingdon Sports Club held its Annual Table Tennis Tournament 2026 on April 18 and 19. The members-only tournament witnessed participation from 80+ members in 8 categories, reflecting strong enthusiasm for the sport within the club.

Wide age participation

A notable highlight of the tournament was its remarkable age diversity. The youngest participant, aged just 8, demonstrated impressive promise, while the most senior player, at 85, stood as a testament to lifelong passion for the sport.

Players compete across age groups at Willingdon Sports Club’s Table Tennis Tournament 2026 | File Photo

Winners across categories

The finals saw high-quality performances and closely contested matches, culminating in deserving winners across categories. In the Under-11 category, Reyansh Agarwal emerged victorious in Singles, while the Doubles title was clinched by Aarav Swamy and Dhruv Shah. The Under-14 Singles title was won by Hreyansh Patni, who also partnered with Shiv Mody to secure the Doubles championship in the same age group.

Senior category highlights

In the senior categories, Dr Tanay Praboo and Dr Anagha Joshi claimed the Open Doubles title, with Dr Anagha Joshi further distinguishing herself by winning the Women’s Open Singles event. Kabir Kuruva emerged as the Men’s Open Singles champion, while Harit Mehta secured top honours in the 65+ category.

Also Watch:

Spirit of the tournament

The tournament was marked by competitive intensity, disciplined play, and exemplary sportsmanship throughout. It not only provided a platform for members to showcase their skills but also fostered camaraderie and community spirit within the club.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/