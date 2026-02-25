Willingdon Open Golf Tournament 2026: Young Ahaan Nath Clinches Title After Thrilling Playoff At Willingdon Sports Club Mumbai

Ahaan Nath | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 24: The 3rd edition of the prestigious Willingdon Open Golf tournament took place on February 21 and 22, 2026 at The Willingdon Sports Club, Mumbai.

Over 160 golfers from across Western India battled it out for the silverware, prestige and honours over the weekend. Young Ahaan Nath took top honours, winning the prestigious title of The Willingdon Open Champion, and the recipient of the trophy instituted in the memory of Late Shri Chandrahas Thackersey, in a very close race with veteran golfer Jamsheed Mehta.

Ahaan Nath wins after dramatic play-off

After battling it out over 36 holes and 12 hours over two days, Ahaan and Jamsheed were tied for the coveted prize. This led to a play-off of three holes. They were still tied after two of the three holes, and then Ahaan sank a championship-winning putt on the third hole of the play-off to be crowned the champion.

Winners across categories

In other categories, the father-son duo of Chakor Doshi and Chirag Doshi lifted the titles for Seniors Champion and Handicap 11-15 Champion respectively.

In the Handicap 16-21 category, Anuj Bhasme emerged victorious over Manish Aggarwal on a countback after 36 holes of play.

The Ladies prize was won by Anjali Gaekwar, with Darshika Kapadia Ajoomal taking silver.

The best gross round for the tournament was played by Amish Jaitha, carding a one-under-par round on Day 1 of the tournament.

The 4th edition of The Willingdon Open will take place in February 2027.

