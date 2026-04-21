Navi Mumbai: Residents Demand Immediate Development Of International Sports Complex In Ghansoli

Residents and leaders seek urgent development of proposed sports complex in Ghansoli | B N Kumar

Mumbai, April 21: Residents, sports clubs, and citizens have demanded that the proposed international-standard sports complex in Sectors 12, 12A, and 13 of Ghansoli be developed on an urgent basis.

Office-bearers of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) met Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and submitted a memorandum in this regard. Pravin Mhatre, Prakash Patil, Ranjana Shintre, Atul Kulkarni, Suryakant Madhavi, Eknath Dukhande, and others were present during the meeting.

Land reserved for project

As per government orders, CIDCO and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation have reserved a total of 78 acres of land for the project in the Ghansoli node. Of this, 36 acres in Sector 13 are allocated to the municipal corporation, while 42 acres in Sectors 12 and 12A are reserved for the state sports department. The project received a strong response from citizens during the 2022 draft development plan.

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Demand for immediate action

It has been demanded that after the transfer of 20 acres of land in Sectors 12 and 12A to the sports department, the authorities should immediately fence and take possession of the land. Work should also begin on the 36-acre plot in Sector 13 without delay.

Funding support expected

The project is expected to receive financial assistance under the ‘Khelo India’ scheme as well as through CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds.

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