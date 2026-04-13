Maharashtra UD Department Permits Commercial Use Of Large Playgrounds; Introduces ‘Integrated Sports Complex’ Plan

UD Department Amends UDCPR Allowing 30% Commercial Use Of Large Playgrounds; Introduces ‘Integrated Sports Complex’ |

In a notable policy update, the Urban Development (UD) department, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has taken the decision to amend Maharashtra's Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) to allow malls, hotels and sports shops to integrate retail facilities within designated open spaces such as playgrounds, stadiums and open grounds.

According to a report by Times of India, the proposed change introduces a new planning category titled ‘Integrated sports complex’, aimed at creating modern sports hubs supported by select revenue-generating infrastructure.

As per the draft framework, such complexes will be permitted only on large land parcels, with a minimum requirement of five hectares in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 10 hectares in other parts of the state.

A key condition under this proposal is that at least 70% of the total area must remain reserved for the sport-related activity. This includes the playground, stadium, open ground and supporting infrastructure such as training centres, spectator galleries, athlete accommodation, staff housing, offices, toilets and swimming pools. The remaining 30% of the land will be used for commercial purposes, including the star category hotels, shopping malls, sports retail outlets and the integrated stores.

According to the notification issued last week, land already earmarked in Development Plans (DP) for playgrounds or stadiums, as well as plots located across residential, commercial, industrial and public/semi-public zones, may be considered for development or redevelopment under this category, subject to the prescribed size criteria, reported TOI. However, the proposal specifies that such developments will not be allowed in congested areas.

The state government has said the move is aimed at encouraging the creation of modern sports infrastructure capable of hosting national and international events, while allowing limited commercial activity to ensure sustainability.

The proposed amendment reflects a shift towards integrated development, combining core sports facilities with supporting infrastructure within a regulated framework.

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