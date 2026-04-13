Mumbai Traffic Alert: Road Closures & No-Parking Zones Announced In Dadar Ahead Of Ambedkar Jayanti Rush At Chaityabhoomi |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced road closures and no-parking zones near Dadar’s Shivaji Park on April 14 on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, which is observed every year on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. The restrictions come as lakhs of followers are expected to converge at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar. The restrictions will be in place from today till midnight on April 14.

Know Road and Parking Restrictions

According to a report in The Times of India, several roads will be closed to vehicular traffic or converted into one-way routes. The roads affected include SVS Road, Ranade Road, Dnyaneshwar Road, and SK Bole Road.

SVS Road from Siddhivinayak Temple to Yes Bank Junction will remain closed. Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road will remain closed from its junction at SVS Road to Dadar Chowpatty. Moreover, SK Bole Road will be one-way from Siddhivinayak Temple to Portuguese Church.

The following roads have been declared no-parking zones during this time: Veer Savarkar Marg from Century Junction to Yes Bank Junction, Ranade Road, Keluskar Road, and Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road.

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Available parking areas include Senapati Bapat Marg from Mahim to Dadar, India Bulls Finance Centre, Kohinoor Square PPL, Kohinoor Mill Compound, Kamgar Stadium, and Five Gardens in Matunga.

Central Railway To Run Special Midnight Trains

DRM Mumbai Central Railway announced that it will be operating special trains on the CSMT–Kalyan and CSMT–Panvel routes. The CSMT–Kalyan train will depart from CSMT at 1:30 am and reach Kalyan at 3:00 am, while the train from Kalyan will depart at 1:30 am and reach CSMT at 3:00 am.

Speaking of the Harbour line, the train from CSMT will depart at 1:30 am and reach Panvel at 2:50 am, while from Panvel, the train will depart at 1:30 am and reach CSMT at 2:50 am.

BEST To Run Additional Buses

Apart from Railways, the BEST too will be operating additional bus ferry services from Dadar station to Shivaji Park and Chaityabhoomi on the occasion for the commuters. According to the Mid Day report, the bus services will be available from 12.01 am to 10 pm on April 14, enabling his followers to travel conveniently.

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