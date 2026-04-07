Panvel Municipal Corporation To Organise Grand Ambedkar Jayanti Procession On April 14 With Cultural Events And Public Participation

Panvel prepares for Ambedkar Jayanti procession with cultural programmes and extensive civic arrangements | File Photo

Panvel, April 7: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise a grand procession in the city on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, with an emphasis on public participation.

Planning meeting finalises arrangements

A planning meeting chaired by Mayor Nitin Patil was held on April 7 at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium to finalise arrangements.

Discussions focused on the procession route, cultural programmes, student competitions, security, and civic facilities.

Comprehensive civic and security arrangements

Officials said comprehensive arrangements will be in place, including ambulances, drinking water, refreshments, security personnel, lighting, and sanitation. Special decorations and illumination will be set up across key junctions and along the procession route.

Student competitions and community participation

As part of the celebrations, competitions such as elocution, essay writing, slogan writing and tableau presentations will be organised for school students, with certificates and mementos to be awarded.

Procession schedule and route details

On the day of the event, citizens will assemble at 7 am near Dr Ambedkar’s statue to offer floral tributes, following which the procession will begin at 7:20 am and pass through key city locations before concluding at the auditorium, where further programmes will be held.

Mayor calls for wider participation

Mayor Patil said the initiative aims to spread Dr Ambedkar’s thoughts and encourage wider participation from citizens and social organisations. He added that support will be extended to groups willing to participate in the procession through tableaux but facing financial constraints.

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Senior civic officials, elected representatives and citizens attended the planning meeting, while authorities said elaborate security arrangements, including deployment of emergency services, will be in place for the event.

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