Panvel Municipal Corporation Adds Advanced Cleaning Machines To Boost Mechanised Sanitation, Improve Efficiency And City Coverage

Panvel Municipal Corporation deploys new mechanised cleaning equipment to enhance sanitation and reduce manual work across Panvel | File Photo

Panvel, April 4: Strengthening its mechanised cleaning infrastructure, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has added a range of advanced machinery to improve efficiency and coverage of its sanitation operations.

The newly inducted fleet comprises six sky lifts, four litter picker machines and two mechanised road sweeping machines, aimed at addressing both routine and hard-to-reach cleaning requirements across the city.

Advanced machines to improve waste collection and efficiency

The litter picker machines are equipped with a vacuum-based collection system and have a capacity of 3,000 litres, enabling effective waste collection even in narrow lanes and congested areas. Officials said these machines will significantly reduce manual intervention while improving speed and hygiene in waste handling.

The mechanised road sweeping machines, each with a 16-ton capacity, feature vacuum-assisted technology designed for dust-free cleaning. These machines can cover road widths ranging between 2,400 mm and 2,600 mm, ensuring efficient sweeping of major as well as relatively narrow roads.

Sky lifts to expand maintenance capabilities

In addition, the inclusion of sky lifts is expected to support maintenance and cleaning of elevated infrastructure, including streetlights and high-rise structures, further expanding the scope of civic services.

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Civic officials said the deployment of this advanced machinery marks a step towards modernising Panvel’s sanitation system, with a focus on improving precision, reducing labour-intensive processes and ensuring cleaner public spaces.

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