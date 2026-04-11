Central Railway To Run Special Midnight Trains On CSMT–Kalyan & Panvel Routes For Ambedkar Jayanti On April 14 | Details Here

Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Central, Harbour & Western Lines On March 7; Check Time & Route Here | Representational image

Mumbai: Central Railway will run special midnight trains on the Main Line and Harbour Line on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, which is observed every year on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

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According to an official notification from DRM Mumbai Central Railway, special trains will operate on the CSMT–Kalyan and CSMT–Panvel routes.

Train Time

The CSMT–Kalyan train will depart from CSMT at 1:30 am and reach Kalyan at 3:00 am, while the train from Kalyan will depart at 1:30 am and reach CSMT at 3:00 am.

Speaking of the Harbour line, the train from CSMT will depart at 1:30 am and reach Panvel at 2:50 am, while from Panvel, the train will depart at 1:30 am and reach CSMT at 2:50 am.

Apart from Railways, the BEST too will be operating additional bus ferry services from Dadar station to Shivaji Park and Chaityabhoomi on the occasion for the commuters. According to the Mid Day report, the bus services will be available from 12.01 am to 10 pm on April 14, enabling his followers to travel conveniently. These decision comes as large number of people are expected to visit Chaityabhoomi in Dadar.

The announcement came as all government agencies in Maharashtra's Konkan division have been directed to ensure strict implementation of security arrangements and infrastructure for Dr B. R. Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary celebrations on April 14.

The official had said that Railways and BEST will coordinate for seamless transport of visitors, adding that ambulances would be deployed and a central control room would also be set up along with CCTV surveillance and heavy police deployment.

Earlier on Thursday, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agarwal had presided over a review meet where he said that emphasised that with lakhs of followers expected to converge at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, central Mumbai, the police, municipal corporations, and district administrations must work in tandem to maintain order. Moreover, he also instructed municipal authorities to ensure proper arrangements for sanitation, drinking water, temporary toilets, and health services in the Chaityabhoomi area.