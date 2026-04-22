The Hundred 2026: Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Buys 1.2% Stake In Birmingham Phoenix | X

Birmingham, April 21: England and Real Madrid football star Jude Bellingham has reportedly invested in The Hundred cricket tournament which takes place in England. There are reports that Bellingham has bought 1.2% stake in The Hundred team Birmingham Phoenix. The deal is valued close to £1 million which roughly amounts to ₹10–11 crore. There are also reports that the agreement will be officially confirmed shortly.

The Edgbaston-based team was among the franchises opened for investment in 2025. Knighthead Capital Management had earlier acquired a 49% stake in Birmingham Phoenix for £40 million which amounts to around ₹420 crore. Warwickshire County Cricket Club retained the remaining 51% stake.

Bellingham has taken a small share from both the parties and after this move, Warwickshire still holds majority control with 50.4%.

Bellingham has a deep connection with Birmingham as he started his career at Birmingham City. The club is also owned by the Knighthead group. This investment reflects his continued association with Birmingham.

There are reports that Bellingham has been interested in cricket from a very young age and has also played junior cricket at Hagley Cricket Club in Worcestershire. In an interview, he had also expressed that he would like to swap his roles with Ben Stokes.

The Knighthead group also includes Tom Brady who is a famous name in American football. With Bellingham joining as an investor, Birmingham Phoenix now has support from multiple global sports figures.