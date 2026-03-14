'It's Sad To See...': Old CSK Post On Pakistani Players Resurfaces Amid Abrar Ahmed's 'The Hundred' Signing Row

CSK/X

An old social media post associated with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has resurfaced online and gone viral amid the controversy surrounding Abrar Ahmed’s signing for Sunrisers Leeds at the The Hundred 2026 auction.

The debate began after Abrar Ahmed, a Pakistan international cricketer, was picked by Sunrisers Leeds in the 2026 Hundred draft. The move triggered strong reactions from sections of Indian cricket fans on social media, with some calling for a boycott of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League due to the shared ownership links between the franchises.

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Old CSK post resurfaces

Amid the backlash, an old post linked to Chennai Super Kings from 2011 began circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter). The post read: “It’s sad to see no players from Pakistan for yet another IPL. They’re such an entertaining bunch… even when playing.” The tweet quickly attracted attention as fans debated the context behind the message and whether it reflected the official stance of the franchise.

Fanpage claim emerges

As the post spread online, an X user claimed the account was not officially run by the franchise at the time. According to the user, the handle was initially a fan-run page.

“Before 2013 it was a fanpage. Later CSK took the account & made it official,” the user wrote, suggesting that the tweet was posted before the franchise formally controlled the account. This explanation has been widely shared as discussions intensified around the resurfaced post.

Pakistan players and IPL

Pakistan cricketers have not featured in the IPL since the inaugural 2008 season, largely due to political tensions between the two countries. Since then, the absence of Pakistani players from the league has remained a recurring talking point among cricket fans.

The resurfacing of the CSK tweet highlights how older social media posts can regain attention during modern controversies, especially when debates around international players and franchise affiliations flare up.

Social media debate intensifies

The viral post has triggered mixed reactions online. Some users criticized the resurfaced message, while others defended CSK by pointing to the claim that the account was fan-run at the time.

Meanwhile, discussions around Abrar Ahmed’s signing continue to dominate online conversations, illustrating how global franchise cricket tournaments are increasingly intersecting with fan sentiment and political sensitivities.