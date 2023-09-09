'So He's Playing More Than One Role': KKR Star Andre Russell Looking Forward To Watching SRK's Jawan; WATCH

Andre Russell has been impressed Jawan's trailer. | (Image Credits: Twitter/screengrab)

Kolkata Knight Riders gun all-rounder Andre Russell has seemingly been impressed by Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's latest movie Jawan's trailer. Directed by Atlee, the movie has left the audience spellbound, especially by King Khan's performance and Russell hopes it to watch in his own country too after looking at the sneak peak.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) Kolkata Knight Riders' official handle posted a video of Russell watching the trailer of the blockbuster on his phone. He watched it amusingly and termed it as 'another big-hit' movie.

"Woww, So he's playing more than one role in this movie. So, I think it's gonna be another hit movie. Definitely like the action, the little funny sides of Shah Rukh. So you know, it's just the trailer, just imagine watching the full movie. Hopefully it's showing in Guyana and we can all go and watch it," the Jamaican said in the clip.

"It looks like a proper action movie. Always have some beautiful ladies in his movies and good actors. The action also looks very very impactful. All guns out, fighting and all these things. Go well, All the Best SRK. As soon I get a chance, I will be in the theaters," he added.

Andre Russell making his mark with the ball in CPL 2023:

As far as Russell's on-field exploits go, the 33-year-old is part of Trinbago Knight Riders in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League edition. While he has struggled with the bat, scoring only 92 runs in 7 games at 18.40, he has shone with the ball.

Russell has bagged 11 scalps at 13.63.

