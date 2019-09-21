Snooker & Billiards: Seasoned Sarang Shroff cruises

Mumbai: Seasoned campaigner Sarang Shroff of NSCI showed that he still has the competitive spirit and touch as he went on to register an easy 3-0 win over Sagar Desai, in the senior snooker third round qualifying match of the BSAM organised Maharashtra State Junior Snooker and Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg 1) Championship, at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room, here on Saturday.

In two other one-sided encounters, Cricket Club of India’s Shahbaaz Khan blanked Pune’s Abhishek Bora 3-0 (44-08, 58-26 and 73-31) and Adit Raja of Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana tamed Rushabh Gohil of Elphinstone Cricket Club 3-0 (53-12, 56-27 and 68-17).

Results (Rd-3):

S Khan (CCI) bt A Bora (Pune) 3-0 (44-08, 58-26, 73-31); I Sheikh (KVSC) bt M Shah (MHC) 3-2 (58-59, 69-62 (54), 43-53, 62-18, 61-53); K Rokade (Thane) bt W Vaz (Bombay Gymkhana) 3-2 (28-53, 09-55, 59-45, 54-37, 52-35); K Chugh (NSCI) bt A Rehman (Islam Gym) 3-1 (55-44, 32-56, 56-22, 40-14); A Raja (JVPG) bt R Gohil (ECC) 3-0 (53-12, 56-27, 68-17); K Chheda (Dombivali Gym) bt A Kumar VN (Thane) 3-1 (80-73, 59-37, 41-55, 65-43); S Saldurkar (KVSC) bt R Sakalkar (Pune) 3-2 (63-48, 28-63, 62-47, 13-48, 62-43); Sarang Shroff (NSCI) bt Sagar Desai (NSCI) 3-0 (55-29, 58-31, 88-23).