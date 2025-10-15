Smaaash Pin Strike 2025: The Free Press Journal Makes Debut At Corporate Bowling Event

As a part of team bonding activity, The Free Press Journal team took part in the Smaaash Pin Strike 2025 event organised at Smaash Arcade centre in Kamala Mills, Mumbai. The team comprising of enthusiastic members from different departments, stepped onto the bowling lanes with high spirits.

Competing in the first round, the team showcased great coordination and energy, encouraging one another with every strike and spare. The experience was a resounding success in building stronger interpersonal connections beyond the office environment.

About Smaaash’s Pin Strike 2025

The Smaaash’s Pin Strike 2025 is India’s biggest corporate bowling tournament, lights up alleys across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram. More than 120 teams across the cities will be part of the event. Adding star power to the tournament are powerhouse teams from Google, Amazon, Apple, Samsung, Airtel, and JPMorgan Chase.

Local champions advance to the Delhi NCR Grand Finale, earning bragging rights and brand visibility across the corporate world. With a ₹5 Lakh prize pool, a grand after-party, and unmatched networking opportunities, Pin Strike 2025 is more than a tournament. It's an investment in your people and your professional connections.

Registration remains open during the rolling phase, so fresh contenders can still upset the order and surge into the coveted top 50. Whether you’re a seasoned league player or a Friday-night bowler with hidden talent, the lanes are calling.

