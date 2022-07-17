e-Paper Get App

Singapore Open badminton: India's PV Sindhu beats China's Wang Zhi Yi in thriller, claim first title of the year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
PV Sindhu with the Singapore Open crown |

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu lifted the Singapore Open Super 500 trophy after outwitting China's Wang Zhi Yi in an intense women's singles final on Sunday.

In the hard-fought title clash, Sindhu managed to stay strong in the key moments to come up trumps 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 against the 22-year-old Wang, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist.

The title run will be a big boost for Sindhu, who will leading the Indian charge at the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28 in Birmingham.

This was her third title of the season -- having won two Super 300 crowns in Syed Modi International and Swiss Open -- and an addition to her brimming cabinet which has a gold, two silver and two bronze medals from the World Championships besides two Olympic medals.

