Sindhu, Saina Nehwal wish countrymen on Republic Day

New Delhi: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal on Sunday wished countrymen on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. Sindhu took to Instagram and posted: "I wish everyone a Happy Republic Day." Shuttler Nehwal shared a video on Twitter in which she was seen playing badminton and captioned it: "Happy Republic Day".
Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap extended greeting on the Republic Day.
Kashyap took to Twitter and posted a picture of the Preamble of the Constitution. Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa too wished citizens on the occasion of Republic Day.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)