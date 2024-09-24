Shreyas Iyer Purchases Lavish 525 Sq Ft Apartment In Mumbai’s Upscale Worli Area For ₹2.90 Crore

Image: X

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer and his mother, Rohini Iyer, have recently bought yet another apartment in Mumbai's Worli area, according to property registration records accessed by Zapkey. The property is valued at ₹2.90 crore. As per Hindustan Times report, Iyer is yet to respond to the question raised about the latest purchase

Details about the commercial properties brought by Shreyas Iyer

The new apartment is situated on the 2nd floor of Triveni Industrial CHSL in Adarsh Nagar, covering an area of 525 sq ft and purchased at ₹55,238 per sq ft. The deal was registered on September 19, 2024, with a stamp duty of ₹17.40 lakh and additional registration charges of ₹30,000.

He also owns a residence in Lodha World Towers, one of the tallest buildings in Mumbai. In September 2020, he bought a 2380 sq ft apartment on the 48th floor of The World Towers from Macrotech Developers at a price of ₹49,817 per sq ft, which included three car parking spots.

Additionally, in July 2024, Iyer invested in a commercial property in the Worli area for ₹2.9 crore. This property has a carpet area of 510 sq ft and was purchased at ₹56,863 per sq ft.

Shreyas Iyer to play in Irani Cup

Shreyas Iyer is currently busy preparing for Irani Cup tournament where he is set to represent Mumbai. Iyer has been out of India’s international line-up and his poor performance during the recent Duleep Trophy while leading India D has made the situation more difficult for hm to break into the national side.

Having missed out on selection for the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh, the Irani Cup could provide the perfect platform for Iyer to push his case for future India call-ups.

The right-handed batsman last played for India in an ODI against Sri Lanka. A solid performance in this fixture could be key for his international return.