 Shooting World Cup: Germany halts China's golden run, wins Women's 25m pistol finals
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShooting World Cup: Germany halts China's golden run, wins Women's 25m pistol finals

Shooting World Cup: Germany halts China's golden run, wins Women's 25m pistol finals

India's Manu Bhaker secured bronze with 20 points.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Halting China's golden run, Germany clinched gold in Women's 25M Pistol finals held on Day-4 of the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup.

Germany's Vennekamp D defeated China's Du Ziyue in the finals to leave latter with silver.

India's Manu Bhaker secured bronze with 20 points. Notably, this is India's fourth bronze.

Earlier in the day, China's Linshu Du grabbed gold in Men's 50M Rifle 3 Positions, Hungary's Istvan Peni won silver and Switzerland opened the account with bronze.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Secrecy remains over Jasprit Bumrah's injury status, only VVS Laxman allowed access: Report

Secrecy remains over Jasprit Bumrah's injury status, only VVS Laxman allowed access: Report

All-round Nabi helps Afghanistan register first-ever win over Pakistan in low-scoring thriller;...

All-round Nabi helps Afghanistan register first-ever win over Pakistan in low-scoring thriller;...

MS Dhoni could get a team together: Sunil Gavaskar on CSK captain

MS Dhoni could get a team together: Sunil Gavaskar on CSK captain

Swiss Open 2023: Satwiksairaj & Chirag Shetty storm into doubles semi-finals

Swiss Open 2023: Satwiksairaj & Chirag Shetty storm into doubles semi-finals

Ricky Ponting backs Prithvi Shaw despite off-field controversies says, 'Feel this is going to be his...

Ricky Ponting backs Prithvi Shaw despite off-field controversies says, 'Feel this is going to be his...