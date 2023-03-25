Shooting World Cup: Germany halts China's golden run, wins Women's 25m pistol finals

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Halting China's golden run, Germany clinched gold in Women's 25M Pistol finals held on Day-4 of the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup.

Germany's Vennekamp D defeated China's Du Ziyue in the finals to leave latter with silver.

India's Manu Bhaker secured bronze with 20 points. Notably, this is India's fourth bronze.

Earlier in the day, China's Linshu Du grabbed gold in Men's 50M Rifle 3 Positions, Hungary's Istvan Peni won silver and Switzerland opened the account with bronze.