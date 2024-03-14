'She Was Rock To Me': Harry Brook Reveals Reason Behind Withdrawing From India Test Tour & IPL 2024

Harry Brook | Credits: Twitter

England batter Harry Brook has finally revealed the reason for withdrawing from the recently concluded Test series against India and upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Ahead of the India Test tour, the England Cricket Board released the statement that Harry Brook was ruled out of the series due to personal reasons.

The youngster decided to pull out of the forthcoming IPL season, which is a big blow for Delhi Capitals after the franchise acquired his services for INR 4 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai in December last year. ECB and Brook kept quiet on his withdrawal from the Test series against India.

'I lost my grandmother last month' - Harry Brook

Taking to his Instagram handle, Harry Brook revealed that his grandmother passed away in February, adding that she played a crucial role in his cricketing career. He also stated that it was a difficult decision to withdraw from IPL 2024 as he was looking forward to play for Delhi Capitals.

"I can confirm that I have made the very difficult decision not to play in the upcoming IPL. I was so excited to be picked by Delhi Capitals and was so looking forward to joining up with everyone. Whilst I don't think I should need to share my personal reasons behind this decision, I know there will be many asking why. So I do want to share this." Brook wrote.

"I lost my grandmother last month - she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather."

"When at home, there would hardly be a day go by that didn't include seeing her. It makes me so happy that she was able to see me play cricket for England. I'm proud that she could collect some of the awards that I won over the last couple of years when I couldn't be there and I know she enjoyed doing that." he added.

Harry Brook made his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023, but he didn't have a great campaign as he managed to score only 190 runs despite scoring a century at an average of 21.11. Brook was released by Hyderabad-based franchise and picked by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2024 auction.

With Brook being ruled out of the tournament, Delhi Capitals are looking for a replacement for an English batter ahead of their opening campaign against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 23.

'Nothing is more important to me than family': Harry Brook

Harry Brook was informed that his grandmother was ill and wouldn't have much time left to live and thus, he travelled back home from Abu Dhabi to be with his family. The 25-year-old added that he learned to priortize his mental as well as his family's wellbeing. He also thanked ECB and Delhi Capitals for their understanding and support.

"I made the decision to leave the India Test tour the night before we flew from Abu Dhabi to India because I was told for the first time that my grandmother was ill and didn't have long. Now that she has passed my family and I are grieving and I need to be around them.

"Over the last few years I have learned to prioritise my mental wellbeing and that of my family's, honestly nothing is more important to me than family." Brook wrote.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the support I have received, especially from the ECB and Delhi Capitals, thank you." he added.

Harry Brook is expected to return to action for four-match home T20I series against Pakistan, starting on May 22. He is likely to be part of England squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in West Indies and USA in June.