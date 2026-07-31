Shan Masood Ruled Out Of Second Test With Finger Injury, Dealing Major Blow To Pakistan's Series Hopes | X

Port of Spain: Batter Shan Masood will miss the second Test against West Indies due to a finger injury, delivering a massive blow to Pakistan's chances to level the series.

Masood suffered the injury during the first Test against the Caribbean side in Trinidad when he was struck on the finger by a Jayden Seales delivery in Pakistan's first innings as the West Indies went on to record a 90-run victory. In the first Test, Shan scored 109 and 3.

The second match of the series commences at Queen's Park Oval on Sunday, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also confirmed the left-hander is also in some doubt for the start of the upcoming Test series with England from August 19.

"Pakistan Test batter Shan Masood has been ruled out of the second Test against the West Indies after sustaining an injury to the index finger of his left hand during the first Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad," PCB said via a statement as quoted by ICC.

"Following a scan and clinical assessment, Shan is currently undergoing treatment from the Pakistan team medical panel."

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"His availability for the first Test against England starting 19 August at Leeds will depend on his recovery and clinical progress. In the meanwhile, he will remain with the team," the statement concluded.

It was Pakistan's batting that let them down in the opening Test against the West Indies, and selectors have a trio of options waiting in the wings to replace Masood for the second fixture or if they believe any further changes are required.

In 47 Tests, Shan has scored 2,765 runs at an average of 31.06, with seven centuries and 14 fifties in 90 innings, with a best score of 156.

Experienced duo Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel were added to the squad when Abdullah Fazal was ruled out of the series with a back injury before the first Test and will come into consideration, while uncapped right-hander Awais Zafar is in contention to earn a debut.

Pakistan currently sit in ninth place on the World Test Championship standings, one spot below the West Indies.

Series schedule

First Test: West Indies won by 90 runs.

Second Test: August 2-6, Port of Spain.

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