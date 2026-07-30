Stephen Fleming Takes Charge Of England's Test Team While Joe Root Returns To Lead The Side. | X

London, July 30: Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has been appointed as the England Men’s Test head coach, while Joe Root has been reinstated as Test captain as the team begins a new chapter following the departure of Brendon McCullum.

Fleming will replace McCullum, who stepped down after England’s 2-1 Test series defeat against New Zealand at home.

The 53-year-old will begin his tenure after England’s upcoming Test series against Pakistan, with Marcus Trescothick serving as interim head coach during the series. Fleming is expected to take charge during England’s Test tour of South Africa later this year.

Root returns as England’s Test captain after previously leading the side from 2017 to 2022.

The right-handed batter remains England’s most experienced Test captain, having led the team in 65 matches and secured 27 victories.

Root briefly took charge on an interim basis during England’s Test against New Zealand at The Oval earlier this summer but could not prevent a defeat.

Fleming arrives with an impressive coaching record, having spent 18 years with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and guided the franchise to five Indian Premier League titles.

During his tenure, CSK reached the IPL final 10 times. He also coached CSK’s affiliate teams in South Africa and the USA, along with stints at Melbourne Stars and Southern Brave in The Hundred.

As a player, Fleming was New Zealand’s longest-serving Test captain, leading the team in 80 Tests and registering a national record 28 victories. He played 111 Tests for New Zealand and represented English county teams including Middlesex, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

Expressing his excitement, Fleming said he was honoured to take charge of one of cricket’s most prestigious coaching roles.

My theory was perfectly correct ✅



Congratulations🥳 STEPHEN FLEMING 🤍 https://t.co/mul1AAaaB6 pic.twitter.com/6XS9LzBdHE — The Brevis (@Ben10Brevis) July 30, 2026

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining England as Test Coach. It’s one of the most prestigious coaching positions in world cricket, and I am honoured to be appointed,” Fleming said.

He added that his focus would be on helping young players reach their full potential as world-class cricketers.

Fleming also praised Root, calling him a “generational talent”, and said developing Harry Brook’s leadership and skills would be an important part of his role. Root said he was excited to lead England’s next generation of Test players alongside Fleming.

“The Test captaincy is a difficult but hugely rewarding job and, after enjoying a brief taste of it again working with Brendon McCullum last month, I am excited to lead this next generation of players forward,” Root said.

He added that Fleming’s leadership experience and knowledge of the game would be a major asset. England Men’s Cricket managing director Rob Key backed Fleming to transform the team’s potential into consistent success.

“Stephen Fleming is one of the most highly respected figures in cricket, and we are very fortunate that someone of his calibre is willing to take on the challenge of being the England Men’s Test Head Coach,” Key said.

Fleming will remain in New Zealand initially to spend time with his family after ending his long association with CSK earlier this month before joining the England setup later this summer.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)