Rohit Sharma Shares Emotional Late-Night Post For Ajinkya Rahane After He Retires From International Cricket | X

Mumbai, July 30: Former Indian Cricket Team captain and star opener Rohit Sharma shared an emotional social media post after his teammate and Mumbai lad Ajinkya Rahane announced retirement from all forms of international cricket on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma's post has come at a time when there were rumours about him retiring from international cricket after the series against England. However, the BCCI came out and refuted all the claims doing rounds on the internet.

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Rohit Sharma took to his official social media account and said that he has shared dressing room with Rahane for many years and also praised his commitment and professionalism. Rohit also congratulated him on the wonderful career.

Rohit shared the post on his official X account and said, "We've shared the dressing room for so many years and I know how much hard work has gone into everything you've achieved. Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Best wishes! @ajinkyarahane88."

Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced retirement from international cricket in a heart-touching social media post. He shared a video interacting with the fans and also thanking them for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Ajinkya Rahane also got emotional while speaking in the viral video. Rahane shared the video along with the caption, "Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful."