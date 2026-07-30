VIDEO: Cricket Great Sachin Tendulkar Shares Emotional Message After Ajinkya Rahane Announces Retirement

Sachin Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane | PTI

Mumbai, July 30: Former Team India player and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message on social media after Indian cricketer and Mumbai batsman Ajinkya Rahane announced retirement from all forms of international cricket on Thursday.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on his official social media account and said, "Congratulations on a remarkable career, @ajinkyarahane88. The first time we batted together for Mumbai, I saw someone who never chased moments. They came to you because you were willing to do the hard yards for the team. That same quality defined your finest hour in Australia."

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He also said, "You showed that composure isn't the opposite of aggression. It is often what gives a team the confidence to be fearless. Congratulations on a wonderful career! Wishing you and your family all the very best."

Ajinkya Rahane took to his social media account and shared an emotional video announcing his retirement from international cricket. He shared the video with the caption, "Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful."

Rahane also thanked the fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey. He brought the curtain down on a magnificent career which spanned more than a decade and has many milestones achieved.