'Please Don't Cry Jinx': Ajinkya Rahane Breaks Down In Tears During Retirement Video, Netizens Share Emotional Messages

Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram

Ajinkya Rahane's retirement from international cricket has left fans across the globe emotional, with social media flooded with heartfelt tributes after the veteran batter broke down in tears at the end of his farewell video. Rahane announced his decision through an emotional Instagram post, thanking supporters for standing by him throughout his journey. However, it was his tearful sign-off that became the biggest talking point online.

As clips of the farewell video spread across social media, fans rallied behind the former India vice-captain with one overwhelming message: "Please Don't Cry Jinx." The emotional phrase quickly began trending, with thousands urging Rahane to smile as he celebrated a career that inspired millions. "Please don't cry Jinx, you're making us cry too," one fan wrote, while another said, "You gave us unforgettable memories. Thank you for everything."

Many supporters used the occasion to revisit Rahane's greatest achievements in Indian cricket. His century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and his calm leadership during India's historic 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia were repeatedly highlighted as defining moments. Fans described him as a leader who let his performances do the talking rather than seeking the spotlight.

Others called Rahane one of the most underrated cricketers to have represented India, praising his humility, professionalism and ability to perform under pressure. Several users noted that while his contributions were often overshadowed, his impact on Indian cricket would never be forgotten. Tributes poured in from every corner of the cricketing world, celebrating not just the batter but the person behind the player.

The emotional farewell has resonated deeply with cricket lovers, turning Rahane's retirement into a celebration of a remarkable career rather than just the end of one. As "Please Don't Cry Jinx" continued to dominate social media, fans bid farewell to one of India's most respected cricketers with gratitude, admiration and plenty of tears of their own.