'Cap 278 Signing Off': Ajinkya Rahane Bids Farewell To International Cricket After Illustrious Career

India batter Ajinkya Rahane has officially announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable career that spanned more than a decade. The veteran cricketer shared the news through an emotional post on Instagram, thanking fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

Rahane posted a heartfelt farewell message. "Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful," he wrote, confirming the end of his international career.

Widely regarded as one of India's most dependable Test batters, Rahane played several memorable knocks away from home and established himself as a key figure in the middle order. Calm under pressure, he was instrumental in many of India's overseas successes and earned widespread praise for his composed leadership.