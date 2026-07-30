'My Favourite Partner': Virat Kohli Extends Heartfelt Wishes For 'Great Career' After Ajinkya Rahane Announces Retirement

Virat Kohli Extends Heartfelt Wishes After Ajinkya Rahane Announces Retirement | X

Mumbai, July 30: Team India's star cricketer Virat Kohli has extended warm wishes for his teammate Ajinkya Rahane after he announced retirement from all forms of international cricket. Virat Kohlia shared a heartfelt note and congratulated the cricketer for his "great career."

Virat Kohli also stated that Ajinkya was his favourite Test batting partner and the safest hands in the slips. Virat praised Ajinkya and said that he has done wonders for Indian cricket.

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Virat shared the post on his official X account and said, "Jinks, congratulations on a great career, buddy. You’ve done wonders for Indian cricket, and you can be very proud of your journey. The safest pair of hands in the slips and my favourite Test batting partner. Wishing you well always. God bless. @ajinkyarahane88."

Ajinkya Rahane announced retirement from all forms of international cricket on Thursday. He made the announcement in a heartfelt video shared on his official social media account. Rahane also got emotional while announcing his retirement in the viral video.

He shared the video on his social media account with the caption, "Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful." Ajinkya Rahane's journey includes many match-winning performances and will also be remembered as a reliable batsman and a team player.