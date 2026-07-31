 Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 Medal Tally: India Ends Campaign In 10th With 17 Medals As Australia Extends Dominant Lead
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 Medal Tally: India Ends Campaign In 10th With 17 Medals As Australia Extends Dominant Lead

India concluded its Day 8 campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in 10th place with a total of 17 medals, including three gold, 10 silver and four bronze. Australia continued its dominance at the top of the medal standings with 110 medals (51 gold), while England and Canada occupied second and third places, respectively.

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 31, 2026, 07:46 AM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 Medal Tally: India Ends Campaign In 10th With 17 Medals As Australia Extends Dominant Lead
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 Medal Tally: India Ends Campaign In 10th With 17 Medals As Australia Extends Dominant Lead | X

Glasgow: Following is the medal tally after the completion of India's campaign on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games, here.

India were 10th with three gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals, taking their overall tally to 17.

Australia continued to lead the standings with 110 medals (51-24-35).

Pos Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1. Australia 51 24 35 110

2. England 15 30 20 65

3. Canada 15 13 17 45

4. Scotland 9 7 9 25

5. Nigeria 8 5 2 15

6. SA 6 9 8 23

7. Malaysia 6 3 3 12

8. NZ 5 9 7 21

9. Jamaica 4 1 2 7

10. India 3 10 4 17

11. Wales 3 6 9 18

12. Kenya 2 2 2 6

13. N. Ireland 1 2 4 7

14. Jersey 1 1 0 2

15. Samoa 1 1 0 2

16. Cameroon 1 0 0 1

17. Dominica 1 0 0 1

18. Fiji 1 0 0 1

19. Cyprus 0 3 2 5

20. Uganda 0 2 1 3

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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