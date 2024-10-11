 Shan Masood Likely To Lose Captaincy After Pakistan's Humiliating Loss To England, Says Report; Check Who Is Tipped To Succeed
As per the report, the national selection committee will take a call on Masood’s captaincy before the South Africa tour

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Shan Masood likely to lose captaincy | Image: X

Shan Masood's stint as Pakistan Cricket team's skipper is llikely to come to end following the test series against England. Pakistan lost the first test against England in Multan by an innings and 47 runs. According to Geo News, the new national selection committee will take a call on Masood’s captaincy prior to the South Africa tour, which starts on December 26. 

Masood took over Babar Azam as Pakistan's red-ball skipper in November 2023 and hasn't won a match since taking over. Following the loss Masood has now lost six matches on trot as skipper. Pakistan also become the first team to score 550 runs in an innings and go on to lose the match. As per the report, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha are the potential candidates expected to lead the Test team.

Changes expected in Pakistan squad for 2nd Test in Multan

After humiliating defeat in the opening test, changes are likely to be made in the Pkaistan team for the second test. The second Test kicks off on October 15 in Multan, and it’s expected that Abrar Ahmed won’t be unavailable.

He was admitted to a hospital due to a high fever during the first Test and didn’t come out to bat on the fifth day. He’ll likely be replaced by Zahid Mahmood or Nouman Ali, while batters Kamran Ghulam and Imam-ul-Haq are also expected to be added to the squad, which comes out on October 12.

Meanwhile, taking the national selection committee into consideration, the PCB has announced the new selection committee on Friday, that includes Aleem Dar, Aqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, and Hasan Cheema as voting members. 

