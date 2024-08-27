'Senior Pak Players Asked Shahnawaz Dahani To Delete Holi Post', YouTubers Wasay & Iffy Make Startling Claims (VIDEO)

Shahnawaz Dahani (R). | (Credits: Twitter)

Young Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani hasn't donned the national colours since October 2022 and the reason reportedly for that is he posted a message on X wishing Happy Holi to people around the world. Renowned cricket analysts Wasay Habib and Qamar Iffy appeared in a recent podcast of Junaid Akram to make the shocking revelation.

Dahani made his international debut against Bangladesh in November 2021 in a T20I and has played 11 matches in the format, bagging 8 scalps at 40 apiece. He has also featured in a couple of ODIs with a solitary scalp. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old has encouraging numbers in domestic cricket, taking 69 scalps in 55 T20s and 75 wickets in 38 List A fixtures.

With the youngster struggling to break into the national team since a year and a half, the famous youtubers claimed that he found himself out of the team due to the holi tweet.

To all the lovely people around the world, who believe in love, peace, happines, Colors & celebrations. I wish you Happy Holi! 🎉#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/lCW4ljqTIN — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) March 7, 2023

"Woh har final jitwaata hai, domestic mein accha perform karta hai. Galti se usne yeh tweet kar di ki main holi ki mubaarak baad deta hoon apne tamaam doston ko, team mein aapke kuch khilaadi bura maan gaye. Usko kaha gaya ki tweet delete kare. Yeh kaunsa drama hai yaar," the two youtubers said.

(He wins matches in domestic cricket and performs well. Some teammates were upset that he wished holi to some of his friends on X and asked him to delete the tweet. What kind of drama is this)

Pakistan under pressure after a ten-wicket defeat to Bangladesh:

Meanwhile, the men's team are under tremendous pressure after suffering a ten-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first of the two Tests in Rawalpindi. It was only the 2nd instance for Pakistan that they lost a Test after declaring. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field first. With Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan slamming centuries, the hosts declared at 448-6.

However, Mushfiqur Rahim's 191 and his partnership of 196 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz enabled Bangladesh to take a 117-run lead. The tourists' spinners also stepped up in the 2nd innings to skittle Pakistan out for only 146, setting themselves only 30 to win.

Zakir Hasan hit the winning runs as Bangladesh secured their first-ever Test victory over Pakistan. The 2nd Test begins at the same venue on August 30.