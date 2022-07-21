See Pic: Rohit Sharma catches up with long-lost friend Yuvraj Singh

Rohit Sharma | File Photo

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently met with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and gave a glimpse of the get-together to his social media followers.

Rohit recently led Men in Blue to T20I and ODI series wins against England.

Taking to Instagram, the opening batsman shared a picture of him embracing the Southpaw.

He captioned the picture: “Met my long-lost friend after ages @yuvisofficial.”

Rohit was rested for the upcoming limited-over series against the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Rohit asserted there are no issues as far as the top order is concerned, in spite of the fact that it has failed to fire on most occasions in the all-format series against England over the last one month.

As India celebrated their ODI series win on Sunday even as several top-order batters, including Rohit, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, failing to fire, it was left to wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to bail the tourists out of trouble and win the match, and with it the series.