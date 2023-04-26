 'Secret is lady luck': Axar Patel lauds wife for recent success after win over SRH
Axar's contributions were not limited to the IPL, as he is a prominent member of the Indian team across all formats. Following the match, the DC vice-captain spoke to pacer Mukesh Kumar and attributed his success to his wife Meha, with whom he tied the knot earlier this year in January.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Delhi Capitals secured a seven-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a closely contested, low-scoring match, with Axar Patel emerging as the star player. Choosing to bat first, DC managed to post a total of 144/9 in 20 overs. Axar's all-round performance proved instrumental in the team's success, as he claimed two wickets alongside Anrich Nortje and also played a crucial role with the bat, scoring 34 runs to help set a defendable total.

Lady luck reason for confidence

"Lady luck? Yes, the secret is lady luck. And also there is confidence, confidence in my batting ability because of the way I have been batting over the last 1 year. I am carrying forward that confidence. And when things are going well, I want to be consistent, I want to carry the form forward. That's how i think. Lady luck is also a dietician," Axar told Mukesh in a video posted on IPL Twitter.

Sipping a cuppa before going out to bat

Washington Sundar's three-wicket haul in one over left DC struggling at a score of 62/5 within the first eight overs. Meanwhile, Axar shared that he had to unexpectedly step out to bat while he was leisurely sipping a cup of coffee.

"I ordered a coffee. I like to have coffee before I go out to bat. So I thought, 2 wickets have fallen, I will have some coffee. The coffee cup was in my hand only when a couple of players came running and told me 'bhai, go, it's your turn to bat'. Coffee also turned cold and I had to go out," said Axar.

