'Secret is lady luck': Axar Patel lauds wife for recent success after win over SRH

Delhi Capitals secured a seven-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a closely contested, low-scoring match, with Axar Patel emerging as the star player. Choosing to bat first, DC managed to post a total of 144/9 in 20 overs. Axar's all-round performance proved instrumental in the team's success, as he claimed two wickets alongside Anrich Nortje and also played a crucial role with the bat, scoring 34 runs to help set a defendable total.

Lady luck reason for confidence

Axar's contributions were not limited to the IPL, as he is a prominent member of the Indian team across all formats. Following the match, the DC vice-captain spoke to pacer Mukesh Kumar and attributed his success to his wife Meha, with whom he tied the knot earlier this year in January.

"Lady luck? Yes, the secret is lady luck. And also there is confidence, confidence in my batting ability because of the way I have been batting over the last 1 year. I am carrying forward that confidence. And when things are going well, I want to be consistent, I want to carry the form forward. That's how i think. Lady luck is also a dietician," Axar told Mukesh in a video posted on IPL Twitter.

Sipping a cuppa before going out to bat

Washington Sundar's three-wicket haul in one over left DC struggling at a score of 62/5 within the first eight overs. Meanwhile, Axar shared that he had to unexpectedly step out to bat while he was leisurely sipping a cup of coffee.

"I ordered a coffee. I like to have coffee before I go out to bat. So I thought, 2 wickets have fallen, I will have some coffee. The coffee cup was in my hand only when a couple of players came running and told me 'bhai, go, it's your turn to bat'. Coffee also turned cold and I had to go out," said Axar.