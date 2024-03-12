 'Saw An Outstanding Leader That Day': Ashwin Reveals How Rohit Sharma Tried Chartering Private Plane For Him During Mother's Ailment; Watch
Ravichandran Ashwin left the third Test against England mid-way to go back to Chennai to be with his ailing mother and it was captain Rohit Sharma who helped him get a charter flight from Rajkot.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
article-image

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday revealed that it was his captain Rohit Sharma who helped arrange a private plane for him so that he could go back and see his ailing mother Chitra in Chennai during the Rajkot Test.

Ashwin left the match against England mid-way to rush back home due to the family emergency. His mother had collapsed in the house right after Ashwin took his 500th Test wicket in the match.

His wife Prithi was home and rushed her mother-in-law to the hospital. The cricketer wasn't informed initially but the family decided to update him about the situation eventually.

But Ashwin couldn't find a flight for Chennai as Rajkot airport shuts down by 6 pm. It was then that captain Rohit Sharma came to the rescue and arranged a charter flight for him.

article-image

Ashwin narrates heart-warming story

Ashwin revealed in a new video on his YouTube channel that Rohit even kept a check on him as well, despite being busy leading Team India in the Test match.

"I just wanted to leave and go see her (mom). I asked if she was conscious, the doctor apparently told me that she was not in a position to be seen. I started tearing up.

"I was searching for a flight but I couldn't get one. The Rajkot airport closes down at 6 as there are no flights from there after 6pm. I didn't know what to do.

"Rohit (Sharma) & Rahul bhai (Dravid) came to my room, and Rohit literally asked me to stop thinking and leave to be there with my family and he was trying to arrange a charter flight for me. Kamlesh got a call from Rohit checking up on me and literally asking him to be with me during this tough time.

"It was 9.30 pm that night. I was just gobsmacked, I cannot even think about it. Because the two people there are the only ones that I could talk to here.

article-image

Ashwin in awe of 'Leader' Rohit Sharma

"I just thought, even if I were the captain, I'd tell my players to go back home. No second thoughts about it. But will I be calling people to check up on him? I don't know. Unbelievable.

"I saw an outstanding leader in Rohit that day. I can't quite put my finger on it, I have played under several captains and leaders. Rohit has something in him, for his good heart only he's won 5 IPL titles," Ashwin narrated in Tamil.

article-image

India crush England

Ashwin missed the game on the third day but rejoined the field on Day 4 and picked up 1 wicket in the final innings as India won by 434 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series.

The hosts went on to crush England in the final two Tests after Rajkot to win the series 4-1. Rohit Sharma became the first Asian captain to beat England in a Test series in their Bazball era under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Ashwin bagged 26 wickets in the series to finish as the most successful bowler from either teams. He completed the major milestones of 500 wickets and 100 Tests during the series. His mother also recovered and was eventually discharged from the hospital ICU soon after the

