IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin Sends Records Tumbling In Team India's Comprehensive Series Win

By: Aakash Singh | March 10, 2024
Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 36 five-wicket hauls, which is now the most by an Indian. He overtook Anil Kumble, who had accumulated 35 in his storied career.
Ravichandran Ashwin also surpassed Muttiah Muralitharan to register the best figures in his 100th Test. Muralitharan had registered figures of 9/141, but Ashwin took 9/128.
Ravichandran Ashwin also took 100 Test wickets against England at home in the process. He became only the 3rd bowler to do so against a team at home after Stuart Broad and James Anderson.
Team India's win-loss ratio in Tests currently stands at 178-178. This is the first instance that India's losses are not more than their wins in Tests.
India also went past South Africa's home Test wins of 117 to become the team with third-most. Only Australia and England are now above India.
Yashasvi Jaiswal became the second-fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in Tests, doing it in 16 innings. Vinod Kambli remains the quickest, achieving it in 14.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's 712 runs in the series is the most by an Indian batter in a Test series against England. The tally is also behind Sunil Gavaskar's 774 in 1971 and 732 in 1978-79, both of which came against the West Indies.
Team India players pose with the series trophy.
