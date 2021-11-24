Savio Super 5s hockey tournament: Neel inspires for Children Academy

A 5-star performance from young Neel Amin was the highlight of the day. The energetic and enterprising forward Neel displayed plenty of opportunism, scoring all the five goals in leading Children Academy, Malad to a nerve-racking 5-4 victory against India Rush Blue in an absorbing boys’under-16 final of the inaugural Savio Super 5s hockey tournament, at the St. Dominic Savio High School ground, Andheri (East).

India Rush youngsters who fought gallantly scored their goals through the efforts of Aashay Jadhav, Arnold Misquitta, Kieanen Pereira, and Cristiano Corriea, all chipping in with one goal apiece.

Both Children Academy and India Rush boys were engaged in a fierce battle for supremacy and there was plenty of excitement throughout the encounter for the goodly crowd to witness.

Neel pounced at every opportunity to hit the target. His eagerness and hard work in front of the rival citadel reaped rich rewards as he struck the opening three goals to give the Malad schoolboys a healthy 3-0 cushion at the break.

On resumption, India Rush started with a bang and scored two quick goals through Aashay Jadhav and Arnold Misquitta to close the gap to 2-3. Neel once again was in the thick of the action and ensured Children Academy stayed in front by adding the fourth to lead 4-2 before Kieanen Pereira succeeded in scoring India Rush’s third goal midway through the second period to stay in the fight (4-3). But Children Academy’s spearhead Neel netted a late fifth goal and in the next minute Cristiano Corriea scored the fourth for India Rush, but it was a bit late and they had to settle for second best.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Children’s Academy sidelined Savio Hockey Club & Academy coasting to a 4-0 victory while India Rush Blue defeated India Rush Orange by a comfortable 8-2 margin.

Boys’ under-16 – finals: Children’s Academy 5 (Neel Amin 5) beat India Rush Blue 4 (Aashay Jadhav, Arnold Misquitta, Kieanen Pereira, Cristiano Corriea).

Semi-finals: India Rush Blue 8 (Arnold Misquitta 4, Cristiano Correia 2, Shyane D’Costa, Jaden D.) beat India Rush Orange 2 (Ethan D., Skye F.).

Children Academy 4 (Neel Amin 2, Rohit V., Tanay P.) beat Savio Hockey Club & Academy 0.

Individual awards - Best goalkeeper: Keenan D’Souza (India Rush Blue); Best defender: Aaroha P. (Children’s Academy); Best Forward: Neel Amin (Children’s Academy).

Udaya start with a win

Udaya Sports Club made a bright winning start defeating Union Sports Club by a close 1-0 margin in a first round match of the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) organised 14th Adv. A R Kudrolli Memorial knockout football tournament, at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

Dashing striker Siddu Pawar scored the all-important goal to seal Udaya’s win and a place in the quarter-finals.

In the second match, Bombay Fort SC got the better of Shree Krishna SC 7-6 via the sudden-death tie-breaker at the teams were locked goalless at the end of regulation time. In the penalty shootout duel, Bombay Fort successfully converted through Nikhil Shetty, Ambrish Koli, Siddarth Shetty, Pranav Pai, Kewin Gowda, Sachin Bangera, and Rohit Shetty, while Shree Krishna scored through Sanath Meghraj, Jolton S.P., Vineet Shetty, Ivan Fernandes, Chaitanya Naik and Rihen Cardoza.

Results

First round: Udaya SC 1 (Siddu Pawar) bt Union SC 0; Bombay Fort SC: 7 (Nikhil Shetty, Ambrish Koli, Siddarth Shetty, Pranav Pai, Kewin Gowda, Sachin Bangera, Rohit Shetty) bt Shree Krishna SC 6 (Sanath Meghraj, Jolton S.P., Vineet Shetty, Ivan Fernandes, Chaitanya Naik, Rihen Cardoza) via the tie-breaker.

Entries invited for Masters Athletics

The Mumbai Suburban Master Athletics Association (MSMAA) will be conducting the second Annual Master’s Athletics Championship on December 18, 2021, at the Prabhodhan Krida Bhavan, Goregaon (West).

This meet is open for men and women athletes above 35 years.

The championship will be the basis to select athletes to participate in the Maharashtra State Masters Athletics Championship to be held at Akola during the first week of January 2022.

For registration and more details contact, Yogesh Kanchan – 9892015446 or P.B. Puthran – 9869635925.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:54 PM IST