Saptak Talwar Emerges DP World PGTI Order Of Merit Champion For 2026; Earns Card For 2027 DP World Tour Season

Saptak Talwar receiving the DP World PGTI Order of Merit Trophy from Mr. Kapil Dev, President, DP World PGTI. |

New Delhi, October 18, 2026: Saptak Talwar emerged DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion for 2026 after finishing the season with earnings of INR 1,02,47,684. The 27-year-old Talwar, who hails from the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida, took the coveted No. 1 spot in the Race to DP World India Championship by a fair distance and as a result earned his card for the 2027 DP World Tour season.

Saptak, who secured tied 55th place at a total of one-under 287 at the season-ending DP World India Championship staged at the Delhi Golf Club, had won the Indorama Ventures Open earlier in the year. He also finished tied second at the DP World PGTI Open (an event co-sanctioned by the HotelPlanner Tour and the DP World PGTI) and posted six other top-10s during the 2026 DP World PGTI season.

Khalin Joshi, a winner of four titles on the DP World PGTI in 2026, finished second on the DP World PGTI merit list with season’s earnings of INR 77,32,225.

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Saptak Talwar looked back on his year, saying, “It’s been a consistent year, and I’ve grown a lot as a golfer. Much of that has come from moving between the DP World PGTI and the HotelPlanner Tour.

“This is my fourth year on the DP World PGTI, and travelling across the country has taught me a lot—about myself and from other players. I’ve already started putting those lessons into practice and will continue doing so.

“There are plenty of positives to build on, along with areas I still need to tidy up.”

On the growing strength of the DP World PGTI, Saptak said, “It’s encouraging to see someone like Khalin win four times, along with other multiple winners. It keeps everyone on their toes and pushes us to keep winning and sharpening our skills.

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“When you compete overseas, you don’t want to be surprised by the standard. You have to keep improving. This isn’t the final destination; you need to keep growing.”

Saptak is looking forward to the challenge of playing in the tough conditions of Europe in the coming season.

He said, “I’ve enjoyed my two years playing in Europe, including the difficult weather. Tougher conditions tend to keep me more present. If it’s calm and 25 degrees, my mind can wander a little more.

“I’ve spoken at length with Veer, Shubhankar and other players about their experiences and the things I might face.”

Speaking on his outing at the Delhi Golf Club this week, Saptak added, “Before the week, it wasn’t so much the field I was thinking about as this daunting golf course.

“It’s difficult even without the rough, but the setup this week made it four stressful days. I thought I played well from tee to green but the putter just didn’t cooperate enough.”

Delhi-based Talwar’s family including his mother, father and sister, were following him on the course on Sunday. He thanked them for all their support.

“This is the culmination of a lot of good work throughout the year. I’m very happy my family could be here to share it, especially at a course that means a lot to me.”

“My family continues to support me and travel with me whenever possible. They’re my sounding board, whether it’s golf or life. We’re very close, and I’m grateful for that.”

Kartik Singh is DP World PGTI Emerging Player of the Year

Sixteen-year-old Gurugram-based rookie Kartik Singh won the DP World PGTI Emerging Player of the Year title with season’s earnings of INR 33,00,660, the highest among the rookies. Kartik secured a creditable 20th position on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit as a result of his two top-10s in the season.