Salman Ali Agha's Wife Shares Heart-Warming Moment As Son Watches Father's Century Against Sri Lanka | Instagram

Pakistan cricketer and former captain Salman Ali Agha's wife Sabba Manzer shared an adorable moment on Instagram as their young son watched his father score a century against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The little boy was seen proudly cheering for his father while watching the match on television, making the moment even more special for the family.

The Instagram story featured pictures of the youngster watching Agha's batting and celebrating his achievement. The caption read, "What it comes down to in the end," followed by "Alhamdulillah". The emotional moment offered a glimpse into the family side of the cricketer's achievement.

Salman Ali Agha Slams Century Against Sri Lanka

The heart-warming moment came after Agha gave an impressive performance in Pakistan's opening match of the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for 305 in 49.5 overs. Agha was the standout performer, scoring 107 runs off 90 balls, including 10 fours and one six. He reached his century in 82 balls, recording the fastest ODI hundred of his career.

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Agha's innings helped Pakistan recover and post a competitive total after the team lost wickets at regular intervals. Babar Azam contributed 45 runs, while Saad Baig scored 39 and Hasan Nawaz added 37 to the total. For Sri Lanka, Eshan Malinga picked up four wickets, while Asitha Fernando claimed three.