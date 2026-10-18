Salman Ali Agha Fires Back With Fastest ODI Hundred After Losing T20I Captaincy

Salman Agha scores century against Sri Lanka |

Salman Ali Agha has found a way to answer Pakistan’s selection setbacks, with the all-rounder continuing to make headlines with his performances. After being dropped from the Test squad and losing his T20I captaincy, Agha has now delivered another statement with his fastest ODI hundred, underlining his determination to respond with the bat.

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Agha’s latest century stands out because it comes after a series of setbacks at the international level. The Pakistan batter has continued to prove his worth with the bat, refusing to let his exclusion from the Test and T20I setups define his form.

He smashed a a stunning 107 off just 90 deliveries, with 10 fours and a six. It was Agha's effort that powered Pakistan to a respectable 305 batting first in Rawalpindi.

The innings also follows a remarkable triple century in domestic cricket. His unbeaten 300 for Kingsmen Academy in the President’s Trophy Grade-I tournament demonstrated his ability to bat for long periods and convert a start into a massive score.

Agha’s difficult spell began when he was dropped from Pakistan’s Test squad during the England tour before being released from the setup. The disappointment continued when the Pakistan Cricket Board removed him as T20I captain and omitted him from the squad for the Sri Lanka series. While those decisions curtailed his role in two formats, he has continued to make his case through his performances.