Sania Mirza ends career with first-round defeat at WTA Dubai tennis event

Australia Open 2023: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopana lose 6-7, 2-6 in mixed doubles final |

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza ended her career with a first-round defeat at WTA Dubai event on Tuesday.

Sania and her partner Madison Keys lost 4-6, 0-6 to Vernokia Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)