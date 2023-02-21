e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSania Mirza ends career with first-round defeat at WTA Dubai tennis event

Sania Mirza ends career with first-round defeat at WTA Dubai tennis event

Sania and her partner Madison Keys lost 4-6, 0-6 to Vernokia Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Australia Open 2023: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopana lose 6-7, 2-6 in mixed doubles final |
Follow us on

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza ended her career with a first-round defeat at WTA Dubai event on Tuesday.

Sania and her partner Madison Keys lost 4-6, 0-6 to Vernokia Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: Fielding is a massive concern for India at Women's T20 World Cup, says Anjum Chopra

FPJ Exclusive: Fielding is a massive concern for India at Women's T20 World Cup, says Anjum Chopra

TATA group bag title rights of Women's Premier League: Report

TATA group bag title rights of Women's Premier League: Report

Sania Mirza ends career with first-round defeat at WTA Dubai tennis event

Sania Mirza ends career with first-round defeat at WTA Dubai tennis event

Ramiz Raja heaps praise on Rohit Sharma & Co after Australia domination, says 'It's impossible to...

Ramiz Raja heaps praise on Rohit Sharma & Co after Australia domination, says 'It's impossible to...

Rafael Nadal backs Lionel Messi to win Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award: 'He deserves it'

Rafael Nadal backs Lionel Messi to win Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award: 'He deserves it'