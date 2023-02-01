On the cusp of retirement, Sania Mirza opens up on pregnancy and the challenge to remain competitive...

Sania Mirza played her last Grand Slam at the Australian Open where she partnered with Rohan Bopanna and ended up as a finalist in the mixed doubles. The six-time Grand Slam champion will not feature in any Grand Slam and will soon hang up her racquet.

"For me, it is about people telling me why are you stopping rather than when are you stopping. Absolutely I have the game and I can still win tennis matches at the highest level. That is not the point. But what goes in behind staying at this level and competing at this level is an issue.

Process of getting match ready is exhausting

Physically, mentally and emotionally I am no longer capable of handling this. The process is the issue. In Melbourne, I would spend hours with the physio to be able to go out and compete. What goes in behind your ability to compete is something I can no longer deal with. And I am not one to compete when I know I can no longer do it," said six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza on Backstage with Boria show.

The Hyderabadi was at her peak but she had to take a maternity break in order and she made a comeback but her comeback was not as good as she would have liked."

Never a right time

"When I was pregnant, I was a top 10 player. People said I was mad to stop at the time and take a break. But you know there is never a right time. I felt it was the right time. I took a break. But never did I say I will retire. That is because deep down I knew I had tennis left in me. Now it is different. Now like I said to you I can no longer deal with the process. As a result, I think it is time to stop. But then I still have two tournaments left. And I am playing with Bethanie and Madison Keys. They are two of my best friends on tour and I will do all I can to win. That competitive me is still very much there and will be there till I play my last match," added Sania Mirza.

It would have been a fitting farewell for Sania Mirza from Grand Slams had she won the final of the mixed doubles of the Australian Open 2023 with Bopanna but the Indian duo fell short at the final hurdle losing to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in straight sets.

