WATCH: Sania Mirza's reaction is priceless after getting surprise welcome from family in Dubai

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza recently ended her professional career at the Australian Open 2023 and returned home to a surprise party thrown by her family and friends.

Sania Mirza finished runners-up in the mixed doubles event along with compatriot Rohan Bopanna, thus, ending her nearly 20-year career with six Grand Slam titles.

The 36-year-old, who lives in Dubai with her husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan, got a pleasant surprise when she came back home from Australia on Sunday.

Sania posted pictures and a video of how her family welcomed her back.

“When you come home to this and realise you have the best friends and family in the world. My Dubai Fam. Thank you, guys. Ps: For a change was actually surprised.”

She looked absolutely gobsmacked as everyone started cheering and waving the Indian flag as soon as she entered her house.

Sania-Bopanna's fairytale run at AO

The Indian duo of Sania and Bopanna had a dream run at the Australian Open but unfrotunately, they couldn't cap it off with the mixed doubles winner's trophy.

Sania and Bopanna lost 6-7, 2-6 against Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Talking after the game, Sania said: "If I cry, these are happy tears. I'm still going to play a couple more tournaments, but my career started in Melbourne in 2005, when I played Serena as an 18-year-old. RLA has been really special life. I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my last Grand Slam."