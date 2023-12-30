'Samaira's Ponyville': Rohit Sharma & Ritika Sajdeh Share Fun Reel From Daughter's 5th Birthday Party; Watch

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's daughter Samaira turned 5 on December 30 and the star couple threw a lavish pre-birthday party for their little princess in Mumbai earlier this month.

Samaira's birthday was celebrated by her family and friends weeks before the scheduled date as Rohit was on a break at the time after leading Team India in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Rohit and Ritika left no stone unturned in the celebrations with train rides, a bounce house, ball pit, and a small ferris wheel among other attractions at the pony-themed birthday party for Samaira.

Rohit and Ritika were blessed with Samaira on December 30 in 2018, three years after getting married in the city.

Read Also Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira Dresses As Team India Captain For Halloween 2023

Ritika often shares glimpses of their personal moments on social media, giving fans a peek into their family life, but this time they both decided to post the reel from Samaira's birthday party.

"Happiest birthday to our Sammy. We love you so much. May you always dance to your own beat and light up every time you see an animal. Watching you grow has been the biggest joy in our lives," the couple captioned their Instagram reel.

Ritika & Samaira not on SA tour

Both Ritika and Samaira often travel with Rohit and the Indian team whenever they are playing international cricket but this time the mother-daughter duo has decided to stay back and are not accompanying the Hitman on the South Africa tour.

The 36-year-old left for the rainbow nation more than a week ago, after his break, where he is leading India in the two-Test series after skipping the white-ball leg of the tour.

India lost the Boxing Day Test against the Proteas at Centurion by an innings and 32 runs to trail 0-1 in the series.

Both teams had shared the T20I series 1-1 before the visitors clinched the ODI series 2-1 under KL Rahul's captaincy.