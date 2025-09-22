'Salman Ko Khud Nahin Pata...': Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Captain's Tactics After 6-Wicket Mauling In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash

Shoaib Akhtar and Salman Ali Agha. | (Credits: X)

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has strongly questioned Salman Ali Agha's spot as captain after yet another loss to India in Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. Akhtar stated that Agha looks quite clueless as captain and is curious to understand what he brings to the team by batting at number six.

India beat Pakistan for the second consecutive time in Asia Cup 2025, consigning them to a six-wicket defeat following the seven-wicket mauling in the Group Stage game. Agha scored a scratchy 3 against India in Group stage and made an unbeaten 17 in the Super 4 as Pakistan made 171. But it wasn't enough for the Men in Green to win.

Speaking on tapmad after Pakistan's loss, the Rawalpindi Express said:

"Kaptaan ko toh waise bhi kuch pata nahin hai. Salman ko khud nahi pata wo kya kaptaani kar raha hai. Does he deserve to play in the spot where he is playing? Sabse weakest link toh yeh hai, beech mein. 6 pe batting karne aata hai, what does he do? Unka Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya aata hai, karo comparison. Good captain, fine with me. But what does he produce as a talent?"

(Captain doesn't know what he is doing. Salman himself doesn't know what he is doing as captain. Does he deserve to play in the spot where he is playing? He seems like the weakest link, comes to bat at 6, what does he do. They have Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, compare. Good captain, fine with me. But what does he produce as a talent?)

Haris Rauf the pick of Pakistan's bowlers but crash to second consecutive loss to India in Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf dismissed Suryakumar Yadav (0) and Sanju Samson (13) but the Men in Green could not stop India from storming to a six-wicket win on Sunday in Dubai. Unlike their approach against India in the Super 4 stage, Pakistan played aggressively to get to a total of 171/5 in their stipulated 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored for them with 58 off 45 deliveries, while Faheem Ashraf unleashed some late strikes.

Nevertheless, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill left their arch-rivals flustered with a whirlwind 105-run partnershiponly in 10 overs. Abhishek was particularly magnificent, clobbering 74 off only 39 deliveries, while Gill also showed signs of returning to form with 47. Although the Men in Green threatened to pull off a heist, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya made sure Team India crosses the line comfortably.

Abhishek also received the Player of the Match award for his swashbuckling innings. Pakistan, meanwhile, will travel to Abu Dhabi to face Sri Lanka on Wednesday as it looms as a must-win match for both sides.