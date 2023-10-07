 SA vs SL, CWC 2023: South Africa Crush Sri Lanka In High-Scoring Thriller in Delhi
The Proteas posted a world-record score of 428 for 5 in 50 overs thanks to hundreds from Quinton de Kock, Rassier van der Dussen and Aiden Markram after which they bowled out the Lankans for 326 in 44.5 overs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
article-image

South Africa produced a clinical performance with bat and ball to produce a high-scoring thriller in Delhi as they beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

More details to follow...

