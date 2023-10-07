SA vs SL, CWC 2023: South Africa (428/5) Make ODI World Cup History As 3 Batters Score Hundreds In Delhi

The South Africa cricket team etched their names in history books on Saturday after three of its batters scored hundreds against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Opener Quinton de Kock (100), Rassie van der Dussen (108) and Aiden Markram (106) slammed centuries each to help the Proteas post the highest-ever World Cup score of 428 for 5 in 50 overs, after they were put into bat first by the Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka.

This is the first time three batters have managed triple figures in an ODI innings at the World Cup. South Africa's total is also the highest in ODIs at this stadium in the national capital.

Markram in fact, achieved another world record after smashing his third ODI hundred in just 49 balls to score the fastest ton in the tournament's history.

He bettered Kevin O'Brien's 50-ball effort against England in the 2011 edition in Bengaluru.

Records broken by South Africa in Delhi

- Fastest World Cup century.

- First team with 3 centurions in the same innings of a World Cup.

- Highest ever World Cup score.

- 200th individual centuries in World Cup.

- Most times registered 400+ totals in World Cup.

"Perfect day with bat. Swung up front, we worked hard in the middle overs. Was hot. But we had a blueprint in recent times. QDK's play in such times is unbelievable. Was special to watch Miller, Markram too.

"It's difficult to say if we can get more 400s, we just bat according to conditions, as we did today. Klaasen, Markram, Miller are the best hitters and they showed it today.

"Game's only halfway done, bowlers will have seen how it's going and will take learnings," van der Dussen said at the mid-innings break.

Brief Scores:



South Africa: 428 for 5 in 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 108, Aiden Markram 106, Quinton de Kock 100; Dilshan Madushanaka 2/86).