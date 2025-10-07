RWITC’s Ruling Reinforces Faith In The Sport Of Horse Racing

Horse Racing | Credits: X

In horse racing, the punters are the heartbeat — without them, the thundering hooves lose their echo. It’s they who keep the excitement alive, race after race, and it’s only fair that their trust in the system remains unshaken. That’s why the recent decision by the RWITC (Royal Western India Turf Club) following the Panamera Plate – Division II on October 4 has been welcomed as a step in the right direction.

The race saw jockey T. S. Jodha and trainer Nazzak B. Chenoy of Empower raise objections, claiming their mount had played up at the start, costing them the race. After reviewing the race replay, hearing both the jockey and the starter, and consulting the Stipendiary Stewards, the panel decided to overrule the objection, keeping the placings unchanged.

However, in a move that reflects transparency and fairness, all bets placed on Empower were declared null and void, with refunds ordered — a decision that directly protects the punters and reinforces confidence in the integrity of Indian racing.

The Stipendiary Stewards’ statement read:

“After the race, an objection was lodged by Jockey T. S. Jodha, rider of Empower (placed third), on the grounds that his mount played up as the start was effected, due to which he lost a certain race. Having heard submissions from the jockey and trainer, watched the CCTV replay, and heard the starter, the Stewards decided to overrule the objection. Placings remain unchanged; however, all bets on Empower have been declared null and void and refunded.”

This decision reflects that there’s no room for misdoing in the sport — every step is under scrutiny to ensure racing stays clean, competitive, and credible.

And while the punters remain the lifeblood of racing, it’s the owners and breeders who keep the ecosystem alive — investing time, money, and passion to raise champions and sustain one of the oldest sports in human history.

Despite the burden of a mind-numbing GST and the many challenges that come with maintaining the turf, racing continues to gallop forward — driven by punters’ passion, breeders’ dedication, and owners’ unwavering faith.