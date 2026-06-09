 RWITC’s Proposed Mahalaxmi Clubhouse Draws Strong Membership Response, Strengthening Future Growth Plans & Heritage Preservation
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RWITC’s Proposed Mahalaxmi Clubhouse Draws Strong Membership Response, Strengthening Future Growth Plans & Heritage Preservation

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has received over 50 applications for membership of its proposed new clubhouse at Mahalaxmi Racecourse since enrolment began in March. Club officials say the project will generate revenue, attract younger members, enhance facilities, and preserve RWITC’s heritage through a modern sports and hospitality complex.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Tuesday, June 09, 2026, 08:21 AM IST
RWITC’s Proposed Mahalaxmi Clubhouse Draws Strong Membership Response, Strengthening Future Growth Plans & Heritage Preservation
RWITC’s Proposed Mahalaxmi Clubhouse Draws Strong Membership Response, Strengthening Future Growth Plans & Heritage Preservation | File Photo

Mumbai: The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has received an encouraging response from new members to its proposed new clubhouse at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, with club officials describing the project as a major step towards securing the institution’s future while preserving its rich heritage.

According to RWITC officials, more than 50 applications have been received since enrolment for membership of the proposed clubhouse opened in March this year. “The membership fee for new members is ₹1.25 crore, and the response has been good so far,” an RWITC official said.

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Former RWITC secretary Vivek Jain welcomed the initiative, saying the project could generate a much-needed revenue stream while helping expand the club’s membership base.

“It is good for the RWITC as it brings an additional source of much-needed revenue. The club must, however, create activities for these new members and introduce them to racing. They should not become members only for the clubhouse facilities,” Jain told The Free Press Journal newspaper on Monday.

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Club member Vinod Mathurawala also backed the proposal, describing it as a positive development for both the club and the sport.

“It is a good move, and we are happy that the Mahalaxmi Racecourse is getting a new look, It is great to hear about new members enrolling. This will enhance the club and racing,” Mathurawala said.

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Boost membership value RWITC officials believe the development will greatly boost membership value through facilities that rival those at premier international sporting and social clubs. They believe the project will attract a younger generation of members while retaining the traditions associated with one of India’s oldest racing institutions.

“The response from members towards the concept of a modern clubhouse has been overwhelming. There is a clear understanding that such a facility will strengthen the club’s future, create new opportunities, and enhance the overall membership experience while preserving RWITC’s rich legacy,” RWITC officials said.

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Approved plans include a basement-plus-seven-storey clubhouse featuring approximately 177 guest rooms, sports facilities, and hospitality amenities. The complex will house squash, badminton, tennis, and padel courts, a fitness centre, children’s recreation areas, a library, and a mini-theatre. Restaurants, bakery, leisure spaces, and basement parking are also in plans.

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